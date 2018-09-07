Cape Girardeau police 7/9/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation.
- Brett A. Medley, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Cape County Park on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Sharon Elizabeth, no age given, 33 N. Ellis St., was arrested at South Park Avenue and Merriwether Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Tronzell Mitchell, 38, 19 S. Pacific St., was arrested at Independence and South Pacific streets on a Lafayette County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
Summonses
- Kristopher W. Lair, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for theft in the 200 block of Capaha Trail.
- Michael S. Cruz, 38, homeless, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 1515 Themis St.
- Julie R. Bolen, 48, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Cato, 2136 William St.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported.