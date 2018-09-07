All sections
July 9, 2018

Cape Girardeau police 7/9/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation.
  • Brett A. Medley, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Cape County Park on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Sharon Elizabeth, no age given, 33 N. Ellis St., was arrested at South Park Avenue and Merriwether Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Tronzell Mitchell, 38, 19 S. Pacific St., was arrested at Independence and South Pacific streets on a Lafayette County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.

Summonses

  • Kristopher W. Lair, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for theft in the 200 block of Capaha Trail.
  • Michael S. Cruz, 38, homeless, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 1515 Themis St.
  • Julie R. Bolen, 48, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Cato, 2136 William St.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.
Burglary

  • Medicap Pharmacy, 1020 N. Kingshighway, reported an attempted burglary.

Thefts

  • Meyer Realty reported theft at 323 N. Fountain St.
  • Theft was reported at 2410 William St.
  • Theft of a license plate was reported at 3005 Mimosa Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 735 West Rodney Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A nuisance was declared in the 700 block of South Pacific Street.
  • A nuisance was declared at 1308 Big Bend Road.
  • Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
  • An animal bite and leash-law violation were reported at 1266 Dover Lane.
