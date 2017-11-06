Cape Girardeau police 6/11/17

Burglary and stealing were reported at 903 Bellevue St.

Burglary and stealing were reported at 903 Bellevue St.

Burglary and stealing were reported at 1927 N. Kingshighway.

Burglary and stealing were reported at 1927 N. Kingshighway.

Tampering with a motor vehicle and theft of a credit card were reported at 829 North St.

Tampering with a motor vehicle and theft of a credit card were reported at 829 North St.

The city of Cape Girardeau reported stealing at 904 N. Fountain St.

The city of Cape Girardeau reported stealing at 904 N. Fountain St.

Siding and windows were reported damaged at 901 Hackberry St.

Siding and windows were reported damaged at 901 Hackberry St.

Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 116 N. Spring Ave.

Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 116 N. Spring Ave.

Failure to return property was reported at 3023 Aspen Drive.

Failure to return property was reported at 3023 Aspen Drive.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Kimberlee J. Heffington, 43, of Scott City was arrested on Lacey Street on a Probation and Parole District 14 parole warrant for dangerous drugs.

MyQuille J. Anderson, 23, of Jackson was arrested at Route PP and County Road 324 on suspicion of two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Angela B. Poole, 46, of Jackson was arrested at County Road 553 and Highway 177 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Shannon L. Smith, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked.

Zachary J. Carpentier, 24, of Jackson was arrested on North Farmington Road on suspicion of stealing.

Jevon D. Burleson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing, failure to appear for use of headlights and failure to appear for no operator's license.

Angela D. Young, 36, of Millersville was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

David M. Purkey, 28, of Millersville was arrested on Route Z on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Christopher J. Scherer, 30, of Jackson was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Cody J. Sprock, 18, of Dittmer, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Gasconade County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for theft.

Mandy A. Arthur, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on E Street on suspicion of stealing.

Nathan B. Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on County Road 222 on suspicion of first-degree statutory sodomy.