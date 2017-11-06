Cape Girardeau police 6/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Merle R. Hopper III, 21, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and U.S. 61 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield, failure to drive within a single lane, leaving the scene of an accident and striking a stopped or parked vehicle.
Arrests
- Shauna D. Watson, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- Stephanie L. Hawkins, 30, 719 William St., was arrested on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, stealing and tampering with a victim.
- Cynthia N. Kane, 18, 33 S. Park Ave., was arrested at Broadway and North Water Street on suspicion of assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Justin Dallas Jimm Laws, 38, of Herrin, Illinois, was arrested at North Missouri Avenue and Rose Street on a Scott County warrant.
- Zachary J. Gordon, 22, 1150 New Madrid St., was arrested at Good Hope Street and South Spring Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of failure to display plates, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
- Matthew H. Jones, 36, 225 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at 46 N. Main St. on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of failure to display plates, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to equip license lamp, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Jebrocskye R. Slack, 23, 1520 N. Main St., was arrested at 1410 N. Kingshighway on a warrant.
- Jamal Jones, 28, 1101 Bloomfield St., was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Southern Expressway on suspicion of domestic assault.
Summonses
- Justin D.J. Laws, 38, of Herrin, Illinois, was arrested at Rose Street and Missouri Avenue on suspicion of false declaration.
- Alvin W. Dunn, 56, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for liquor laws-selling/supplying to a minor at 19 N. Water St.
- Catherine A. Thompson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for liquor laws-selling/supplying to a minor at 10 S. Spanish St.
- Brock R. Dirnberger, 26, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for liquor laws-selling/supplying to a minor at 1127 Broadway.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.
Burglaries
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 903 Bellevue St.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported at 1606 N. Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Stealing was reported at 2755 Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Stealing was reported at 2861 Themis St.
- The city of Cape Girardeau reported stealing at 904 N. Fountain St.
- Stealing was reported at 528 Broadway, 1 rear.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and theft of a credit card were reported at 829 North St.
- Stealing was reported at 2021 Independence St.
- Cape Auto Pool, 1238 Meadowbrook Drive reported stealing.
- Theft of a firearm was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported at Target, 202 Siemers Drive.
Property damage
- Siding and windows were reported damaged at 901 Hackberry St.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to return property was reported at 3023 Aspen Drive.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 116 N. Spring Ave.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kimberlee J. Heffington, 43, of Scott City was arrested on Lacey Street on a Probation and Parole District 14 parole warrant for dangerous drugs.
- MyQuille J. Anderson, 23, of Jackson was arrested at Route PP and County Road 324 on suspicion of two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
- Angela B. Poole, 46, of Jackson was arrested at County Road 553 and Highway 177 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Shannon L. Smith, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for driving while revoked.
- Zachary J. Carpentier, 24, of Jackson was arrested on North Farmington Road on suspicion of stealing.
- Jevon D. Burleson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing, failure to appear for use of headlights and failure to appear for no operator's license.
- Angela D. Young, 36, of Millersville was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- David M. Purkey, 28, of Millersville was arrested on Route Z on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Christopher J. Scherer, 30, of Jackson was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Cody J. Sprock, 18, of Dittmer, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Gasconade County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for theft.
- Mandy A. Arthur, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on E Street on suspicion of stealing.
- Nathan B. Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on County Road 222 on suspicion of first-degree statutory sodomy.
- Heather R. Martin, 31, no address, was arrested at Wills Drive and North High Street on Scott County warrants for probation violation for possession with intent and probation violation for delivery with intent.