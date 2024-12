A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Kohl's 315 Shirley Drive.

Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of stealing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Lombardo and North Cape Rock drives.

Christopher N. Wissman, 44, 1517 West End Blvd., was arrested on a warrant at 1420 Independence St.

Kiaira J. Sayles, 28, 1708 Cape Meadows Circle, was arrested at 1708 Cape Meadows Circle on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Michelle R. Green, 48, of Jackson was arrested at 315 Shirley Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for speeding and two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on domestic assault at 1113 N. Fountain St.