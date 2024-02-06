Cape Girardeau plice report 10/30/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Curtis L. Winchester, 33, 780 W. Rodney St., was arrested on a weapons violation at 920 N. Kingshighway.
- Myquille J. Anderson, 23, of Jackson was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon at 1410 Good Hope St.
Summonses
- Zachary R. Priester, 20, of Jackson was issued a summons on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and improper lane use on Interstate 55.
- Amber L. Riggs, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of West End Boulevard and Themis Street.
- Darrell D. Houston III of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street.
Assaults