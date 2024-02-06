Cape Girardeau plice report 10/30/17

All sections
October 30, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Curtis L. Winchester, 33, 780 W. Rodney St., was arrested on a weapons violation at 920 N. Kingshighway.
  • Myquille J. Anderson, 23, of Jackson was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon at 1410 Good Hope St.

Summonses

  • Zachary R. Priester, 20, of Jackson was issued a summons on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and improper lane use on Interstate 55.
  • Amber L. Riggs, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of West End Boulevard and Themis Street.
  • Darrell D. Houston III of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 600 block of Fountain Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Stephen Drive.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 902 William St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1104 Harmony St.
  • Property damage was reported at Southeast Missourian, 301 Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported at 414 Albert St.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeiting was reported at Burger King, 2346 Broadway.
  • An animal violation was reported at 1711 Stoddard St.
  • A rape was reported.
  • A rape was reported.
  • A violation of a court oder was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street.
Police/Fire Reports

