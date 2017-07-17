Cape Girardeau/Jackson police reports 7/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Isiah Taylor Berry Morgan, no age given, of Scott City was arrested in the 100 block of North Water Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Brian Headrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 102 N. Henderson Ave. on suspicion of trespassing.
Burglary
- Burglary was reported at 813 S. Benton St.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 2102 Big Bend Road.
- Theft was reported at Kmart, 11 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported at 2803 Bloomfield St.
- Theft was reported at 3130 Westfield Drive.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 1302 Butler St.
- Property damage was reported at 1435 Brucher Drive.
- Property damage was reported at 1220 N. Missouri St.
- Property damage was reported at 1126 N. Ellis St.
- Property damage was reported at 1261 Timber Creek Drive.
Miscellaneous
- A green Craftsman push lawnmower was found at William and South Benton streets.
- A 29-year-old man was reported missing.
- A 39-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
- Found property was reported at 27 N. Benton St.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Kasten Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Donald Street.