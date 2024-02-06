Cape Girardeau, Jackson police reports 5/29/19

Jackson

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Tyler Chaffin, 18, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tyler Chaffin, 18, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

Chenecia Aldridge, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Chenecia Aldridge, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Crystal Johnston, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant and also issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and displaying plates of another.

Crystal Johnston, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant and also issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and displaying plates of another.

Rosanna Turner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.

Rosanna Turner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.

Phillip Thomas, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Thomas, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Green, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Randy Green, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Felicia Warren, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Felicia Warren, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Judas Sumner, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Judas Sumner, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Aaron Collier, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Aaron Collier, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Assault

Assault was reported in the 600 block of Luetje Street.

Assault was reported in the 600 block of Luetje Street.

Theft

Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.

Mischellaneous

Property damage was reported in the 3100 block of North High Street

Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Pleasant View Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Oakshire Lane.

Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street

Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.

Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street.