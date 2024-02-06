Cape Girardeau, Jackson police reports 5/29/19

Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jason Lynch, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
- Bill Smith, 64, homeless, was arrested on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.
- Gary Lewis, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Zachary J. Doyle, 28, of Fenton, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of resisting/interfering with an arrest.
- Robert M. Silman, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Joe L. McGowan, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assualt.
- Dymeisha S. Moore, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Keli Stoner, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Chrystal L. Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Nellie A. Barnett, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Rosanna L. Turner, 28, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
- Crystal Johnston, 26, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Chaston J. Huber, 20, of Duquoin, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
- Nicole Campbell, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jerry Curry, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
- Assault was reported at 1820 Bloomfield Road.
- Assault was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street. Suspect was in custody pending charges.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of North Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported at Themis and North Fountain streets.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
- Theft was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint France Drive.
- Stealing was reported at 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Stealing was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported at Good Hope and South Hanover streets.
- Stealing of $750 or more was reported at 10 South Spanish St.
Summonses
- Kyle W. Holley, 52, of Metropolis, Illinois, was issued a summons for animal neglect in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
- Property damage was reported at 51 East Rodney Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Christine Street.
- Fraud was reported at East Broadview Street and William Street.
- Harassment was report.
- Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street. Subject in custody pending formal charges.
Jackson
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Tyler Chaffin, 18, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Aaron Collier, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
- Judas Sumner, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
- Felicia Warren, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Randy Green, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Phillip Thomas, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rosanna Turner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.
- Crystal Johnston, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant and also issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to have insurance and displaying plates of another.
- Chenecia Aldridge, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Luetje Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
Mischellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3100 block of North High Street
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Pleasant View Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Oakshire Lane.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.