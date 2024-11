Medical assists were made at 2:36 a.m. on Clark Avenue, 2:45 a.m. on Franks Lane, 8:01 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 12:05 p.m. on North Park Avenue, 12:11 p.m. on South Hanover Street, 3:40 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 4:13 p.m. on South Sprigg Street, 8:47 p.m. on East Plaza Way and 9 p.m. on Delwin Street.