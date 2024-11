Medical assists were made at 5:02 a.m. on Perryville Road; 7:16 a.m. on William Street; 8:38 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 9:34 a.m. on Black Willow Lane; 12:40 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 5:44 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 6:35 p.m. on Jewel Drive; 7:55 p.m. on Howell Street.