September 27, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 9/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 7:26 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 9:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:02 a.m. on Dunklin Street; 11:22 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 2:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:26 p.m. on Rockport Drive; and 3:58 p.m. on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:26 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 9:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:02 a.m. on Dunklin Street; 11:22 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 2:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:26 p.m. on Rockport Drive; and 3:58 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
  • At 1:21 a.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on Nash Road.
  • At 8:27 a.m., a smoke or odor investigation on Rusmar Street.
  • At 10:50 a.m., a smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Louis Street.
  • At 11:57 a.m., assist invalid on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 12:40 p.m., emergency medical service on Corporate Circle.
  • At 4:46 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Shawnee Parkway.
  • At 6:41 p.m., a call on South Henderson Avenue.
  • At 11:14 p.m., a call on North Ellis Street.
  • At 11:51 p.m., a call on Dearmont Circle.
Police/Fire Reports
