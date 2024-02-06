Cape Girardeau fire report 9/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 7:26 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 9:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:02 a.m. on Dunklin Street; 11:22 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 2:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:26 p.m. on Rockport Drive; and 3:58 p.m. on North Kingshighway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
Medical assists were made at 7:26 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 9:56 a.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:02 a.m. on Dunklin Street; 11:22 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 2:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:26 p.m. on Rockport Drive; and 3:58 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
At 1:21 a.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on Nash Road.
At 8:27 a.m., a smoke or odor investigation on Rusmar Street.
At 10:50 a.m., a smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Louis Street.
At 11:57 a.m., assist invalid on South West End Boulevard.
At 12:40 p.m., emergency medical service on Corporate Circle.
At 4:46 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Shawnee Parkway.