September 26, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 9/26/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday. n Medical assists were made at 5:05 a.m. on Highland Drive; 9:19 a.m. on Kenneth Drive; 10:11 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:26 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; and 7:54 p.m. on Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

  • Medical assists were made at 5:05 a.m. on Highland Drive; 9:19 a.m. on Kenneth Drive; 10:11 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:26 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; and 7:54 p.m. on Themis Street.
  • At 5:13 a.m., a smoke or odor investigation on Boxwood Drive.
  • At 12:32 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 55.
  • At 4 p.m., a carbon-monoxide detector activation on East View Ridge Drive.
  • At 4:06 p.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 10:56 p.m., a call on Independence Street.
  • At 11:20 p.m., a call on Beavercreek Drive.
