Medical assists were made at 5:02 a.m. on North Ellis Street, 10:17 a.m. on Green Acres Drive, 10:40 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 5 p.m. on Southern Expressway and 7:02 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.

At 5:33 a.m., a call to South Broadview Street was dispatched and canceled en route.

At 9:34 a.m., an authorized controlled burning was reported on South Sprigg Street.

At 1:54 p.m., a citizen assist was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.

At 2:41 p.m., a call was made to North Main Street where no incident was found upon arrival.

At 4:01 p.m., motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Broadway.

At 4:28 p.m., oil or other combustible spill was reported on Interstate 55.

At 5:41 p.m., a call was made to North Frederick Street where no incident was found upon arrival.