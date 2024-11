Medical assists were made at 12:13 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 9:03 a.m. on Walnut Street; 9:53 a.m. on Haddock Street; 12:55 p.m. on Olive Street; 2:36 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 4:24 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 9:16 p.m. on Stone Hill; 10:38 p.m. at SEMO District Fair; 11:53 p.m. at Old Sprigg and Bertling streets.