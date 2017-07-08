Cape Girardeau fire report 8/7/17

Medical assists were made at 1:17 a.m. on South Hanover Street; 2:57 a.m. on Whitener Street; 1:18 p.m. on South Benton Street; 3:03 p.m. on Linden Street; 3:51 p.m. on Whitener Street; 4:12 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; and 8:58 p.m. on North West End Boulevard.