August 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 8/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Saturday.

  • Medical assists were made at 1:17 a.m. on South Hanover Street; 2:57 a.m. on Whitener Street; 1:18 p.m. on South Benton Street; 3:03 p.m. on Linden Street; 3:51 p.m. on Whitener Street; 4:12 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; and 8:58 p.m. on North West End Boulevard.
  • At 6:06 a.m., an alarm system sounding on Siemers Drive.
  • At 9 a.m., a citizen assist on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 10:41 a.m., a detector activation, no fire, on Beavercreek Drive.
  • At 11:33 a.m., a call on Hackberry Street.
  • At 4 p.m., a call on Jurie Street.
  • At 5:15 p.m., a call on Perryville Road.
  • At 5:20 p.m., a fire in a structure on William Street.
  • At 9:55 p.m., a call on South Hanover Street.
  • At 10:18 p.m., a call on Camellia Drive.
