Cape Girardeau Fire report 8/25/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Aug. 23
Medical assists were made at 12:22 a.m. on Towers Circle; 1:09 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:03 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 4:20 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 7:10 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 9:26 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue.
At 7:47 a.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
At 1:47 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.