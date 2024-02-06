All sections
August 25, 2021

Cape Girardeau Fire report 8/25/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Aug. 23

  • Medical assists were made at 12:22 a.m. on Towers Circle; 1:09 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:03 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 4:20 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 7:10 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 9:26 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue.
  • At 7:47 a.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 1:47 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 2:20 p.m., lift assist on Holly Drive.
