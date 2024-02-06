Cape Girardeau fire report 8/23/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 1:18 a.m. on Franks Lane; 7:55 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 9:05 p.m. on South West End Boulevard...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
Medical assists were made at 1:18 a.m. on Franks Lane; 7:55 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 9:05 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
At 7:37 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on North Silver Springs Road.