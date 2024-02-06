All sections
blotterAugust 23, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 8/23/17
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 1:18 a.m. on Franks Lane; 7:55 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 9:05 p.m. on South West End Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:18 a.m. on Franks Lane; 7:55 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 9:05 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 7:37 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on North Silver Springs Road.
  • At 1:09 p.m., power line down on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 7:59 p.m., building fire on County Road 324.
  • At 8:52 p.m., a call on Towers Circle.
  • At 9:58 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
  • At 10:17 p.m., a call on Normal Avenue.
