blotterAugust 22, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 8/22/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Saturday n Medical assists were made at 10:03 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 10:35 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 10:58 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 11:24 a.m. on Linden Street; 12:09 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 3:49 p.m. on Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 10:03 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 10:35 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 10:58 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 11:24 a.m. on Linden Street; 12:09 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 3:49 p.m. on Themis Street.
  • At 12:25 a.m., a call on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 8:47 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Old Hopper Road.
  • At 1:07 p.m., a citizen assist on Karen Drive.
  • At 2:01 p.m., an alarm-system activation, no fire, on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 2:16 p.m., a person in distress on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 5:16 p.m., a false alarm or false call on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 10:40 p.m., a good-intent call on North West End Boulevard.

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:01 a.m. on Themis Street; 1:20 a.m. at Dearmont Hall; 3:42 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 5:29 a.m. on NOrht Hanover Street; and 1:02 p.m., on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 7:48 a.m., a citizen assist on Bellevue Street.
  • At 8:29 a.m., heat from a short circuit on Huntington Drive.
  • At 1:13 p.m., an alarm system sounding on Linden Street.
  • At 2:13 p.m., a call on Interstate 55.
  • At 11:13 p.m., a call on Northwoods Court.
