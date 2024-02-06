Cape Girardeau fire report 8/20/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 11:25 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 1:29 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 2:36 p.m. on Route K; 4:59 p.m. on Whitener Street; and 8:07 p.m. on North Sprigg Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
Medical assists were made at 11:25 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 1:29 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 2:36 p.m. on Route K; 4:59 p.m. on Whitener Street; and 8:07 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
At 1:42 a.m., a call on Gordonville Road.
At 1:43 a.m., citizen assist on Sylvan Lane.
At 2:20 a.m., a call on South Hanover Street.
At 3:55 a.m., a call on Good Hope Street.
At 7:53 a.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on William Street.
At 9:34 a.m., alarm system sounded on Independence Street.
At 11:06 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Bertling Street.
At 11:47 a.m., alarm system sounded on South Silver Springs Road.
At 12:52 p.m., motor-vehicle accident on Themis Street.
At 1 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to South Kingshighway.
At 2:44 p.m., a good-intent call on Themis Street.
At 2:50 p.m., system malfunction on Independence Street.
At 3:57 p.m., a good-intent call on Perry Avenue.
At 5:05 p.m., assist invalid on Palomino Drive.
At 10:12 p.m., a call on Valley Forge Lane.
At 10:48 p.m., false alarm or false call on North Henderson Avenue.
Friday
Medical assists were made at 1:11 a.m. on Normal Avenue; 3:18 a.m. on Broadway; 6:29 a.m. on Vickie Street; 8:26 a.m. on Merriwether Street; 9:42 a.m. on Price Drive; 10:14 a.m. on Washington Avenue; 12:50 p.m. on Sylvan Lane; 2:36 p.m. on David Street; 2:50 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; and 7:58 p.m. on College Street.
At 12:15 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Towers Circle.
At 1:39 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Towers Circle.
At 10:08 a.m., citizen assist on South Pacific Street.
At 11:02 a.m., no incident found on arrival at Towers Circle.
At 12:53 p.m., service all on South West End Boulevard.
At 5:26 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on South Kingshighway.