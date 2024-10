Medical assists were made at 6:22 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 8:53 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 12:33 p.m. on South Park Street; 3:20 p.m. on Briarwood Drive; 4:16 p.m. on North Sunset Boulevard; 5:53 p.m. on Rodney Vista Boulevard; 6:36 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 6:48 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 10:53 p.m. on Morgan Oak Street.