Cape Girardeau fire report 8/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
Medical assists were made at 5:42 a.m. on Bloomfield Street; 11:54 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 12:30 p.m. on Themis Street; 4:03 p.m. on Johnson Street; 4:30 p.m. on Linden Street; and 9:17 p.m. on Linden Street.
At 10:59 a.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on South Kingshighway.
At 1:20 p.m., an electrical wiring or equipment problem on Locust Street.
At 1:54 p.m., a detector activation, no fire, on Independence Street.
At 2 p.m., a false alarm or false call on William Street.