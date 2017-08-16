All sections
August 16, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 8/16/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Saturday n Medical assists were made at 6:32 a.m. on Kingshighway; 10:02 a.m. on Themis Street; 6:59 p.m. on William Street; 8:11 p.m. on Independence Street; 8:12 p.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:37 p.m. on South Hanover Street; and 10:49 p.m. on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 6:32 a.m. on Kingshighway; 10:02 a.m. on Themis Street; 6:59 p.m. on William Street; 8:11 p.m. on Independence Street; 8:12 p.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:37 p.m. on South Hanover Street; and 10:49 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 8:45 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Green Acres Drive.
  • At 10:56 a.m., a call on Themis Street.
  • At 1:49 p.m., citizen assist on Kenneth Drive.
  • At 4:31 p.m., false alarm or false call on Independence Street.
  • At 4:51 p.m., passenger-vehicle fire on William Street.
  • At 5:47 p.m., a call on Good Hope Street.
  • At 8:54 p.m., a person in distress on Sylvan Lane.
Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:44 a.m. on McKenna Drive; 1:06 p.m. on Hawthorne Street; 1:21 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 2:24 p.m. on South Broadview Street; 3:38 p.m. on Village Drive; and 5:46 p.m. on Aspen Drive.
  • At 4:14 a.m., a call on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 4:21 p.m., alarm system sounding on South Broadview Street.
  • At 7:59 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
  • At 9:06 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Broadway.
  • At 9:27 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Independence Street.
  • At 10:32 p.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 11:04 p.m., a call on Franks Lane.
  • At 11:08 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to East Rodney Drive.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on Wisteria Drive; 3:37 a.m. on Independence Street; 6:20 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 4:54 p.m. on Grandview Drive; 5:45 p.m. on North Broadview Street; 7:10 p.m. on South Plaza Way; and 8:48 p.m. on Sylvan Lane.
  • At 4:11 a.m., citizen assist on Sylvan Lane.
  • At 3:32 p.m., a call on Interstate 55.
  • At 4:23 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Lorimier Street.
  • At 8:01 p.m., a call on Clark Avenue.
  • At 8:32 p.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm, on East Cape Rock Drive.
