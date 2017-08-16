Cape Girardeau fire report 8/16/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Saturday
- Medical assists were made at 6:32 a.m. on Kingshighway; 10:02 a.m. on Themis Street; 6:59 p.m. on William Street; 8:11 p.m. on Independence Street; 8:12 p.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:37 p.m. on South Hanover Street; and 10:49 p.m. on William Street.
- At 8:45 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Green Acres Drive.
- At 10:56 a.m., a call on Themis Street.
- At 1:49 p.m., citizen assist on Kenneth Drive.
- At 4:31 p.m., false alarm or false call on Independence Street.
- At 4:51 p.m., passenger-vehicle fire on William Street.
- At 5:47 p.m., a call on Good Hope Street.
- At 8:54 p.m., a person in distress on Sylvan Lane.