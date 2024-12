Cape Girardeau fire report 8/1/17

Medical assists were made at 1:07 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 1:56 p.m. on Perry Avenue; 1:06 p.m. on Themis Street; 1:39 p.m. on Meadow Lane; 3:17 p.m. on Cape La Croix; 3:24 p.m. on Whitener Street; 3:39 p.m. on William Street; 4:04 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 4:11 p.m. on Patriot Drive; 4:40 p.m. on William Street; 7:40 p.m. on Hawthorne Road; 8:09 p.m. on South Hanover Street; at 8:54 p.m. on William Street.