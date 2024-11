Medical assists were made at 5:43 a.m. on Belleridge Pike; 9:08 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:18 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 11:29 a.m. on Parksite Drive; 11:37 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 1:28 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 5:51 p.m. on Broadway.