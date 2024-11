Medical assists were made at 3:07 a.m. on Cuesta Drive; 5:20 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 7:15 a.m. on North Street; 8:51 a.m. at County Road 217 and Highway AB near Scott City; 9:21 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 10:46 a.m. at Beaudean Lane and South West End Boulevard; 11:03 a.m. on Perryville Road.