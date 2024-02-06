Cape Girardeau fire report 7/23/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 9:11 a.m. on Bellevue Street; 10:49 a.m. at Doctors' Park; and 4:54 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
- At 7:18 a.m., an alarm-system activation, no fire, on North Main Street.
- At 8:09 a.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
- At 9:02 a.m., a power line down on East Cape Rock Drive.
- At 10:08 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on South Sprigg Street.
- At 11:13 a.m., assist invalid on Brookwood Drive.
- At 12:37 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to South Lorimier Street.
- At 4:27 p.m., emergency medical service on Lakeshore Drive.
- At 6:28 p.m., carbon-monoxide detector activation on Derbyshire Lane.
- At 6:37 p.m., false alarm or false call on Franks Lane.
- At 10:28 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North End Boulevard.