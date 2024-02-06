All sections
July 23, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 7/23/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:11 a.m. on Bellevue Street; 10:49 a.m. at Doctors' Park; and 4:54 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 7:18 a.m., an alarm-system activation, no fire, on North Main Street.
  • At 8:09 a.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 9:02 a.m., a power line down on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 10:08 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 11:13 a.m., assist invalid on Brookwood Drive.
  • At 12:37 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to South Lorimier Street.
  • At 4:27 p.m., emergency medical service on Lakeshore Drive.
  • At 6:28 p.m., carbon-monoxide detector activation on Derbyshire Lane.
  • At 6:37 p.m., false alarm or false call on Franks Lane.
  • At 10:28 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North End Boulevard.
Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:09 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 12:19 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 12:54 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 9:30 a.m. on Independence Street; 10:33 a.m. on La Cruz Street; 10:51 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:04 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 2:12 p.m. on Sonnet Drive; and 5:58 p.m. on South Kingshighway.
  • At 6:01 a.m., alarm system sounded on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 8:59 a.m., a call on Kage Road.
  • At 10:01 a.m., building or structure weakened on Bessie Street.
  • At 10:38 a.m., a special type of incident on William Street.
  • At 10:58 a.m., alarm system sounded on Whitener Street.
  • At 11:05 a.m., citizen assist on Linden Street.
  • At 1:35 p.m., alarm-system activation, no fire, on Show Me Center Drive.
  • At 2:31 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
  • At 4:24 p.m., citizen assist on Pioneer Drive.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:23 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 7:52 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 9:12 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 12:26 p.m. on Pioneer Drive; 1:10 p.m. on Gordonville Road; 3:19 p.m. on Marilyn Drive; 4:05 p.m. on North Water Street; 4:56 p.m. on North Main Street; and 5:51 p.m. on South Broadview Street.
  • At 1:31 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Edgewood Road.
  • At 5:55 a.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 11:39 a.m., a call on Linden Street.
  • At 12:10 p.m., citizen assist on Pioneer Drive.
  • At 12:35 p.m., alarm-system activation on Towers Circle.
  • At 1 p.m., a call on Jim Drury Way.
  • At 1:56 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
  • At 5:29 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on William Street.
  • At 5:54 p.m., false alarm or false call on William Street.
  • At 6:01 p.m., citizen assist on Meadow Lane.
  • At 6:09 p.m., false alarm or false call on William Street.
  • At 6:27 p.m., a call on Maria Louise Lane.
  • At 6:59 p.m., power line down on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 10:46 p.m., a call on William Street.
  • At 11:14 p.m., a call on Jefferson Avenue.
