Cape Girardeau Fire report 7/20/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
July 18
Medical assists were made at 10:29 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 6:17 p.m. on Linden Street; 10:23 p.m. on South Minnesota, Avenue.
At 3:42 p.m., vehicle fire on Southern Expressway.