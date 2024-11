Cape Girardeau fire report 7/20/17

Medical assists were made at 2:24 a.m. on William Street; 7:53 a.m. on Cape Meadow Circle; 10:03 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:26 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:11 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 2:31 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 6:13 p.m. on Independence Street; 10:22 p.m. on North Main Street; 11:41 p.m. on Bloomfield Street; and 11:48 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue.