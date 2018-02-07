Cape Girardeau fire report 7/2/18

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Friday n Medical assists were made at 7:33 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 10:04 a.m. on Doctors' Park Drive, 12:40 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 1:22 p.m. on North Kingshighway and 3:28 p.m. on Quince Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Friday
Medical assists were made at 7:33 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 10:04 a.m. on Doctors' Park Drive, 12:40 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 1:22 p.m. on North Kingshighway and 3:28 p.m. on Quince Street.
At 1:06 a.m., service call on South Pacific Street.
At 7:40 a.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on South Mount Auburn Road.
At 7:59 a.m., good-intent call, no medical, false alarm, on South Kingshighway.
At 9:22 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Huntington Drive.
At 9:23 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Landgraf Drive.
At 9:52 a.m., assist invalid on South Pacific Street.
At 9:57 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Second Street.
At 10:06 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Franklin Avenue.
At 10:26 a.m., no incident found on arrival on South Sprigg Street.
At 10:46 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on William Street.
At 12:08 p.m., smoke detector activation on Greek Drive.
At 1:36 p.m., alarm system sounded on North Sprigg Street.
At 3:16 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on North Kingshighway.
At 4:57 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Turtle Lane.
At 5:02 p.m., alarm system sounded on Beavercreek Drive.
At 8:30 p.m., removal of victims from stalled elevator on Parker Drive.
At 9:02 p.m., power line down on South Ellis Street.
Saturday
Medical assists were made at 1:39 a.m. on Jane Drive, 9:29 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 1:13 p.m. on Patricia Street, 1:19 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 2:38 p.m. on West Mount Drive, 3:42 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:45 p.m. on South Frederick Street, 6:11 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 6:40 p.m. on William Street and 7:27 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
At 2:52 a.m., emergency medical service on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 3:10 a.m., a good-intent call on Pioneer Drive.
At 7:01 a.m., a building fire on Sycamore Circle.
At 3:55 p.m., a good-intent call on West Cape Rock Drive.
At 8:30 p.m., false alarm or false call on North Kingshighway.