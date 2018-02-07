Cape Girardeau fire report 7/2/18

Medical assists were made at 7:33 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 10:04 a.m. on Doctors' Park Drive, 12:40 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 1:22 p.m. on North Kingshighway and 3:28 p.m. on Quince Street.

At 1:06 a.m., service call on South Pacific Street.

At 7:40 a.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on South Mount Auburn Road.

At 7:59 a.m., good-intent call, no medical, false alarm, on South Kingshighway.

At 9:22 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Huntington Drive.

At 9:23 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Landgraf Drive.

At 9:52 a.m., assist invalid on South Pacific Street.

At 9:57 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Second Street.

At 10:06 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Franklin Avenue.

At 10:26 a.m., no incident found on arrival on South Sprigg Street.

At 10:46 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on William Street.

At 12:08 p.m., smoke detector activation on Greek Drive.

At 1:36 p.m., alarm system sounded on North Sprigg Street.

At 3:16 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on North Kingshighway.

At 4:57 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Turtle Lane.

At 5:02 p.m., alarm system sounded on Beavercreek Drive.

At 8:30 p.m., removal of victims from stalled elevator on Parker Drive.