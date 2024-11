Cape Girardeau fire report 7/19/17

Medical assists were made at 12:56 a.m. on Perry Avenue; 9:13 a.m. on Meadow Lane; 10:45 a.m. on Independence Street; 11:18 a.m. on Broadway; 11:36 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 1:28 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 2:23 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. on Ashland Hills Drive; 7:43 p.m. on Bellevue Street; 7:48 p.m on North Middle Street; 8:36 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; and 10:09 p.m. on North Water Street.