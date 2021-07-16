All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJuly 16, 2021
Cape Girardeau Fire report 7/16/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 14 n Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217. n At 6:33 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

July 14

  • Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217.
  • At 6:33 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue.
  • At 9:46 a.m., lift assist on Autumn Leaf Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy