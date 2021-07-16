Cape Girardeau Fire report 7/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 14 n Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217. n At 6:33 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
July 14
Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217.