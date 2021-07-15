Cape Girardeau Fire report 7/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 13
n Medical assists were made at 12:11 a.m. on West End Boulevard; 6:15 a.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; 6:58 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 7:40 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 10:19 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 10:59 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 11:32 a.m. on Aspen Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
July 13
Medical assists were made at 12:11 a.m. on West End Boulevard; 6:15 a.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; 6:58 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 7:40 a.m. on East Rodney Drive; 10:19 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 10:59 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 11:32 a.m. on Aspen Drive; 4:57 p.m. on Charles Street; 8:12 p.m. on South Ellis Street;
At 3:49 a.m., fire alarm on Franks Lane.
At 4:07 p.m., fire alarm on St. Francis Drive.
At 6:37 p.m., expanded traffic collision on Autumn Drive.
At 7:20 p.m., vehicle fire on Interstate 55, mile marker 90.2.