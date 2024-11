Medical assists were made at 12:52 a.m. on Highway 74; 4:36 a.m. on Bertling Street; 8:02 a.m. on Broadway; 8:05 a.m. on Birchwood Court; 10:49 a.m. on South Plaza Way; 3:48 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 10:47 p.m. on South Middle Street.