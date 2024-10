Medical assists were made at 8:17 a.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 11:15 a.m. at Bertling and North Sprigg streets; 2:54 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:03 p.m. on William Street; 4:14 p.m. on David Street; 10:11 p.m. on West Lorimier Place; 10:53 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 11:11 p.m. on North Fountain Street.