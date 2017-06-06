All sections
June 6, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 6/6/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

  • Medical assists were made at 4:20 a.m. on Merriwether Street; 10:17 a.m. on William Street; 3:02 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:53 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 8:06 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 2:54 a.m., a call on Derbyshire Lane.
  • At 4:39 a.m., a call on Flora Hills Drive.
  • At 6:59 a.m., public-service assistance on Flora Hills Drive.
  • At 7:12 a.m., a citizen assist on McKenna Drive.
  • At 8:39 a.m., unauthorized burning on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 12:32 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
  • At 9:17 p.m., a call on Cobblestone Court.
Police/Fire Reports

