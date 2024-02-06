Cape Girardeau fire report 6/26/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Saturday.
- Medical assists were made at 12:39 a.m. on Lexington Avenue; 3:09 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 6:37 a.m. on Delwin Street; 9:38 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:33 p.m. on Independence Street; 4 p.m. on North Fountain Street; and 11:36 p.m. on Good Hope Street.
- At 1:42 a.m., a call on Good Hope Street.
- At 5:13 a.m., a call on North Fountain Street.
- At 9:58 a.m., a citizen assist on Dunklin Street.
- At 12:13 p.m., a call on North West End Boulevard.
- At 1:41 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident on William Street.
- At 2:56 p.m., no incident found on arrival at West Cape Rock Drive.
- At 6:21 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Whitener Street.
- At 6:50 p.m., a call on Dunklin Street.
- At 8:21 p.m., a false alarm or false call on Hanover Street.
- At 8:26 p.m., a smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Capaha Trail.
- At 8:31 p.m., a call on South Kingshighway.
- At 10:44 p.m., a call on Delwin Street.