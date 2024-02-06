Cape Girardeau fire report 6/25/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 7:02 a.m. on Interstate 55; 2:45 p.m. on Bessie Street; 4:26 p.m. on William Street; 6:43 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 8:02 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 8:06 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 9:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; at 11:01 p.m. on Bellevue Street; and 11:28 p.m. on William Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
Medical assists were made at 7:02 a.m. on Interstate 55; 2:45 p.m. on Bessie Street; 4:26 p.m. on William Street; 6:43 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 8:02 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 8:06 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 9:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; at 11:01 p.m. on Bellevue Street; and 11:28 p.m. on William Street.
At 10:41 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
At 4:34 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
At 4:59 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Interstate 55.
At 5:35 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.
At 8:09 p.m., alarm system sounded on North Sprigg Street.
At 8:15 p.m., service all, other, on Bloomfield Road.
Friday
Medical assists were made at 4:02 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 5:39 p.m. on McDonald Street.
At 6:24 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Bloomfield Road.
At 7:42 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on Hildale Circle.
At 1:19 p.m., false alarm or false call on South Spring Avenue.
At 1:41 p.m., power line down on North Street.
At 2:53 p.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on South Ranney Avenue.