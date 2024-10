Medical assists were made at 12:01 a.m. on Big Bend Road, 7:12 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 11:23 a.m. on Broadway, 11:58 a.m. on Themis Street, 1:22 p.m. on North Frederick Street, 2:54 p.m. on North West End Boulevard, 3:52 p.m. on Bellevue Street, 4:08 p.m. on North Park Avenue, 4:30 p.m. on Hackberry Street, 5:09 p.m. on Locust Street, 5:14 p.m. on South Kingshighway and 8:37 p.m. on North Frederick Street.