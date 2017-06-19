All sections
June 19, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 6/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Saturday.

  • Medical assists were made at 3:43 a.m. on Water Street; 8:04 a.m. on Monticello Lane; 8:18 a.m. on Dorothy Street; 8:33 a.m. on Camellia Drive; 10:08 a.m. on Linden Street; 10:57 a.m. on Perry Avenue; 4:54 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 5:09 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:38 p.m. on Linden Street; and 9:26 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 6:38 a.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Independence Street.
  • At 6:41 a.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Independence Street.
  • At 11:55 a.m., assist invalid on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 3:59 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Sprigg Street.
  • At 6:20 p.m., a service call, other, on Bloomfield Street.
