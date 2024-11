Medical assists were made at 7:46 a.m. on Cheetah Lane; 10:33 a.m. on Vantage Drive; 12:58 p.m. on South Benton Street; 1:20 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 2:04 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 2:12 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 3:45 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 7:26 p.m. on Louis Street.