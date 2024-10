Medical assists were made at 3:03 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 4:05 a.m. on Scott Street, 7;06 a.m. on Linden Street, 12:37 p.m. on South Benton Street, 3:58 p.m. on William Street, 3:59 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 4:19 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:29 p.m. on North Missouri Street and 5:48 p.m. on South Kingshighway.