May 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 5/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Saturday.

  • Medical assists were made at 12:51 a.m. on South Middle Street; 3:01 a.m. on Mimosa Street; 4:56 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:43 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive; 11:44 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:22 p.m. on Linden Street; 3:29 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 3:54 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 6:59 p.m. on Linden Street; and 7:15 p.m. on South Pacific Street.
  • At 1:51 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 55.
  • At 1:53 p.m., no incident found on arrival at Limbaugh Lane.
  • At 2:15 p.m., a good-intent call on Sycamore Street.
  • At 6:33 p.m., no incident found on arrival at South Louisiana Street.
  • At 9:08 p.m., a call on William Street.
  • At 9:47 p.m., a call on Shirley Drive.
  • At 9:48 p.m., no incident found on arrival at Kage Road.
  • At 10:35 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Spring Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

