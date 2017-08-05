Cape Girardeau fire report 5/8/17

Medical assists were made at 12:51 a.m. on South Middle Street; 3:01 a.m. on Mimosa Street; 4:56 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:43 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive; 11:44 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:22 p.m. on Linden Street; 3:29 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 3:54 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 6:59 p.m. on Linden Street; and 7:15 p.m. on South Pacific Street.