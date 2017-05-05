All sections
May 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 5/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday.

  • Medical assists were made at 4:51 a.m. on Stoddard Street; 10:24 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 1:49 p.m. on North Middle Street; and 3:50 p.m. on Whitener Street.
  • At 5:27 a.m., a call on South Spring Avenue.
  • At 8:28 a.m., a good-intent call on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 12:47 p.m., a call on Franks Lane.
  • At 8:51 p.m., a call on Beavercreek Drive.
  • At 10:04 p.m., a call on North Sprigg Street.
Police/Fire Reports

