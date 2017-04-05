Cape Girardeau fire report 5/4/17

All sections
May 4, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Tuesday.

  • Medical assists were made at 4:05 a.m. on North Lake Drive; 9:40 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 11:16 a.m. on Water Street; and 4:51 p.m. on Sonnet Drive.
  • At 2:29 a.m., a call on Themis Street.
  • At 3:42 a.m., a call on Independence Street.
  • At 11:10 a.m., a call on Vantage Drive.
  • At 11:32 a.m., swift-water rescue on County Road 380.
  • At 12:52 p.m., motor-vehicle accident on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 1:23 p.m., a call on Rotary Drive.
  • At 2:30 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.
  • At 4:29 p.m., false alarm or false call on William Street.
  • At 5:27 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Franks Lane.
  • At 5:35 p.m., motor-vehicle accident on North Kingshighway.
