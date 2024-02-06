All sections
blotterMay 31, 2018
Cape Girardeau fire report 5/31/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assists were made at 4:46 a.m. on Independence Street, 5:29 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 7:39 a.m. on South Spring Street, 8:23 a.m. on Interstate 55, 12:56 p.m. on Linden Street and 7:42 p.m. on Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:46 a.m. on Independence Street, 5:29 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 7:39 a.m. on South Spring Street, 8:23 a.m. on Interstate 55, 12:56 p.m. on Linden Street and 7:42 p.m. on Independence Street.
  • At 6:18, power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 7:20 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on Siemers Drive.
