Cape Girardeau fire report 5/31/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Tuesday
Medical assists were made at 4:46 a.m. on Independence Street, 5:29 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 7:39 a.m. on South Spring Street, 8:23 a.m. on Interstate 55, 12:56 p.m. on Linden Street and 7:42 p.m. on Independence Street.
At 6:18, power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
At 7:20 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on Siemers Drive.