Cape Girardeau Fire report 5/3/22

Medical assists were made at 11:13 a.m. on La Mesa Drive; 1:13 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:30 p.m. on William Street; 3:14 p.m. on South Park Avenue; 7:26 p.m. on Independence Street; 9:17 p.m. at South Pacific and South Benton streets; 11:07 p.m. on William Street.