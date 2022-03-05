All sections
blotterMay 3, 2022
Cape Girardeau Fire report 5/3/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 1

  • Medical assists were made at 11:13 a.m. on La Mesa Drive; 1:13 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:30 p.m. on William Street; 3:14 p.m. on South Park Avenue; 7:26 p.m. on Independence Street; 9:17 p.m. at South Pacific and South Benton streets; 11:07 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 8:33 a.m., lift assist on North Silver Springs Road.
  • At 4:24 p.m., fire alarm on Saint Francis Drive.
