Medical assists were made at 12:23 a.m. on Landgraf Drive; 3:10 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 9:16 a.m. on South Minnesota Avenue; 9:17 a.m. on Doctors Park; 9:19 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 10:34 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 2:07 p.m. on South Broadview Street; 4:32 p.m. on Pioneer Drive; and 11:31 p.m. on North Water Street.