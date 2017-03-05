Cape Girardeau fire report 5/3/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday. n Medical assists were made at 8:15 a.m. on Gordonville Road; 8:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 10:27 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:23 a.m. on William Street; 11:41 a.m. on Washington Avenue; 11:46 a.m. on William Street; 1:52 p.m. on Dunklin Street; 7:05 p.m. on Linden Street; and 7:08 p.m. on South West End Boulevard...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday.
Medical assists were made at 8:15 a.m. on Gordonville Road; 8:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 10:27 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:23 a.m. on William Street; 11:41 a.m. on Washington Avenue; 11:46 a.m. on William Street; 1:52 p.m. on Dunklin Street; 7:05 p.m. on Linden Street; and 7:08 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
At 12:17 a.m., smoke-detector activation, no fire, on North Henderson Avenue.
At 1:35 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on William Street.
At 2:23 p.m., a false alarm or false call on William Street.
At 3:06 p.m., an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Interstate 55.