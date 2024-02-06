Cape Girardeau fire report 5/29/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Friday
- Medical assists were made at 5:17 a.m. on South Benton Street, 5:23 a.m. on Rock Creek Lane, 11:40 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 12:33 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 3:01 p.m. on Bertling Street, 3:27 p.m. on Mimosa Drive and 9:43 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
- At 12:04 a.m., smoke or odor investigation was performed on Farrar Drive.
- At 7:20 a.m., no incident found on arrival on South Sprigg Street.
- At 3:42 p.m., assist police or other governmental agency.
- At 7 p.m., gas leak (natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas) was reported on Woods View Drive.
- At 9:05 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, was made on South Henderson Avenue.
Saturday