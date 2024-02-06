All sections
May 29, 2019

Cape Girardeau fire report 5/29/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Friday n Medical assists were made at 5:17 a.m. on South Benton Street, 5:23 a.m. on Rock Creek Lane, 11:40 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 12:33 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 3:01 p.m. on Bertling Street, 3:27 p.m. on Mimosa Drive and 9:43 p.m. on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 5:17 a.m. on South Benton Street, 5:23 a.m. on Rock Creek Lane, 11:40 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 12:33 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, 2:34 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 3:01 p.m. on Bertling Street, 3:27 p.m. on Mimosa Drive and 9:43 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 12:04 a.m., smoke or odor investigation was performed on Farrar Drive.
  • At 7:20 a.m., no incident found on arrival on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 3:42 p.m., assist police or other governmental agency.
  • At 7 p.m., gas leak (natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas) was reported on Woods View Drive.
  • At 9:05 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, was made on South Henderson Avenue.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 6:45 a.m. on Rand Street, 8:47 a.m. on Bertling Street, 9:03 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 10:25 a.m. on College Street, 10:50 a.m. on Linden Street, 11:42 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 3:36 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 4:14 p.m. on South Pacific Street, 8:40 p.m. on South Pacific Street, 8:52 p.m. on Cecilia Street and 9:07 p.m. on Stephen Drive.
  • At 2:16 a.m., assist invalid call was made on St. Francis Drive.
  • At 3:35 a.m., citizen assist was made on Westwood Drive.
  • At 3:45 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 7:53 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on South Benton Street.

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:49 a.m. on Perryville Road, 12:22 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 12:38 p.m. on Merriwether Street, 12:40 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court and 4:07 p.m. on Karen Drive.
  • At 6:29 a.m., motor-vehicle accident was reported on Hopper Road.
  • At 8:21 a.m., no incident found on arrival on William Street.
  • At 9:12 a.m., smoke detector activation was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 10 a.m., system malfunction was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 2:21 p.m., water and ice related rescue was performed on Big Bend Road.
  • At 2:35 p.m., power line down was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • At 2:53 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Oak Lei Drive.
  • At 3:22 p.m., good-intent call was made on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 3:41 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, was made on Linden Street.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 8:17 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:48 a.m. on Village Drive, 10:13 a.m. on North Kingshighway, 11:44 a.m. on Oxford Drive, 12:07 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court, 1:43 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 5:20 p.m. on Perryville Road and 6:36 p.m. on Independence Street.
  • At 5:04 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, was made on Carolina Lane.
  • At 3:59 p.m., citizen assist was made at Napa Auto Tire and Parts.
  • At 6:27 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, was made at Lowe's Home Improvement.
Police/Fire Reports

