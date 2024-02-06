blotter May 25, 2018

Cape Girardeau fire report 5/25/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 9:15 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive, 12:44 p.m. on Blattner Drive, 1:19 p.m. on Linden Street and 4:14 p.m. on South Kingshighway. n At 9:58 a.m., power line down was reported on State Route K...