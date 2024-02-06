Cape Girardeau fire report 5/25/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 9:15 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive, 12:44 p.m. on Blattner Drive, 1:19 p.m. on Linden Street and 4:14 p.m. on South Kingshighway. n At 9:58 a.m., power line down was reported on State Route K...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wednesday
Medical assists were made at 9:15 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive, 12:44 p.m. on Blattner Drive, 1:19 p.m. on Linden Street and 4:14 p.m. on South Kingshighway.
At 9:58 a.m., power line down was reported on State Route K.
At 10 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported at Lowe's, 3440 Lowe's Drive.
At 10:10 a.m., building fire was reported on Siemers Drive.
At 10:23 a.m., electrical wiring/equipment problem was reported on Shirley Drive.