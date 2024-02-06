All sections
blotterMay 21, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 5/21/17
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 4:50 a.m. on Nash Road; 8:20 a.m. on Lorimier Street; 9:38 a.m. on Broadway; 1:04 p.m. on Broadway; 2:33 p.m. on North Water Street; 4:55 p.m. on Napa Circle; and 9:45 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:50 a.m. on Nash Road; 8:20 a.m. on Lorimier Street; 9:38 a.m. on Broadway; 1:04 p.m. on Broadway; 2:33 p.m. on North Water Street; 4:55 p.m. on Napa Circle; and 9:45 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 3:37 a.m., a carbon-monoxide detector activation on North Main Street.
  • At 11:42 a.m., emergency medical service on Broadway.
  • At 12:56 p.m., smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Linden Street.
  • At 12:59 p.m., electrical wiring or equipment problem on Themis Street.
  • At 1:44 p.m., smoke scare, odor of smoke, on North West End Boulevard.
  • At 2:40 p.m., assist invalid on Linden Street.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:03 a.m. on Timothy Circle; 9:04 a.m. on Doctors' Park; 9:25 a.m. on Valley View Lane; 12:36 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:33 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 3:08 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 3:58 p.m. on Themis Street; 4:25 p.m. on South Ellis Street; and 8:07 p.m. on Camellia Drive.
  • At 3:15 a.m., a call on Good Hope Street.
  • At 9:06 a.m., a call on South Kingshighway.
  • At 9:47 a.m., a call on Brink Avenue.
  • At 1:51 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to West Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 2:33 p.m., citizen assist on Giboney Avenue.
  • At 2:55 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 4:41 p.m., power line down on North Lorimier Street.
  • At 5:47 p.m., a call on Themis Street.
  • At 6:20 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Independence Street.
  • At 9:25 p.m., a call on Luce Street.
  • At 11:34 p.m., public-service assistance, other on Tulip Lane.
