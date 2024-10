Medical assists were made at 1:34 a.m., on South Pacific Street; 2:46 a.m. on Jean Ann Drive; 7:35 a.m. on South Benton Street; 4 p.m. on Penny Avenue; 4:20 p.m. on Themis Street; 5:28 p.m. on South Benton Street; 6:33 p.m. on South Lorimier Street.